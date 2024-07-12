Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issued By Wedbush

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

PRPL opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.03. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 138,834 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $142,999.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,579.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

