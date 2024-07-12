Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.63 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $236.80 on Friday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $281.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

