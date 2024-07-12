Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

