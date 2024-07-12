Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Cut by William Blair

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for GCM Grosvenor’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.11 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.54.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,480,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

