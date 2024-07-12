Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report released on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after buying an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 809,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after buying an additional 307,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

