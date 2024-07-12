Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.20.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $265.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.53 and its 200 day moving average is $261.56. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $200.18 and a 12 month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

