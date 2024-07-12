Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Increased by Analyst

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share.

Get Newmont alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$64.27 on Thursday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$39.96 and a 12 month high of C$64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock has a market cap of C$73.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.01.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.59 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -30.65%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.