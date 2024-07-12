Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

