Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Increased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xeris Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.72.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

