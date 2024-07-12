Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Brunswick Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $7.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2024 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $76.11 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 292.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $19,304,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 1.4% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 102.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

