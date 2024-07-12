Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of uniQure in a report released on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QURE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.39. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $26,572,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 667.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 666,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 448,319 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $2,711,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 2,917.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 362,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

