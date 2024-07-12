Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

TSM stock opened at $184.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average of $139.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

