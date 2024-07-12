Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

QNTO opened at $10.77 on Friday. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

