Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Up 4.8%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 10,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 386,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Quanterix Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of $538.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

