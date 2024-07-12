Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Down 7.2%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 2,160,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,552,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £10.17 million, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.10.
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Blockchain Technologies
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.