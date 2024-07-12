Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Down 7.2%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 2,160,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,552,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.17 million, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.10.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.