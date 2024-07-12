QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 1,347,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,784,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Specifically, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $570,850.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,158,635.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,338 shares of company stock worth $3,650,206 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Stock Up 30.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 97.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

