Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DGX opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

