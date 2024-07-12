Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Radius Recycling from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $462.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Radius Recycling has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -7.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

