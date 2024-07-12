Rapport Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAPP) Quiet Period Set To End on July 17th

Rapport Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 17th. Rapport Therapeutics had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 7th. The total size of the offering was $136,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RAPP stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 44,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

