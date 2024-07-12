Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Update

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 14,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance

RTOBF stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Ratos AB has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

About Ratos AB (publ)

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

