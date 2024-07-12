Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE RYN opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Rayonier by 488.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

