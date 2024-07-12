Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Trading 7% Higher

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Real Matters Stock Up 7.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Real Matters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.