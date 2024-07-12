Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $53.06 and last traded at $52.96. Approximately 559,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,246,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.