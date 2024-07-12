Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ RCRT opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Recruiter.com Group has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

