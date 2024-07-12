Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 2.4%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 1,058,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,156,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $83,792.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,167,110 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $83,792.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,167,110 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,806 shares of company stock worth $1,898,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $128,041,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,174 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,825,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

