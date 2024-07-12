Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $1,085.00 and last traded at $1,082.00, with a volume of 45622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,071.12.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,038.77.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,010.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $962.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

