RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $217.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 37.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,806,000 after buying an additional 124,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,539,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,709,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,423,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,963,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.