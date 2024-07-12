Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.83.

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.99. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.47 and a 52-week high of C$16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

