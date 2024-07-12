Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) PT Raised to C$0.72 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.72 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Reunion Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Reunion Gold
Reunion Gold Trading Up 1.4 %
Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reunion Gold will post -0.0197561 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Reunion Gold
Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reunion Gold
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.