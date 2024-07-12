Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) PT Raised to C$0.72 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.72 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Reunion Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of RGD opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. Reunion Gold has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$917.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reunion Gold will post -0.0197561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

