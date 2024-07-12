Reviewing Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Schroders and Eagle Point Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schroders 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eagle Point Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50

Schroders currently has a consensus target price of $42.16, suggesting a potential upside of 847.42%. Eagle Point Credit has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Schroders’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Schroders is more favorable than Eagle Point Credit.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schroders $3.65 billion 1.72 $500.79 million N/A N/A Eagle Point Credit $139.07 million 5.55 $118.75 million $1.86 5.39

This table compares Schroders and Eagle Point Credit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Schroders has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Schroders and Eagle Point Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schroders N/A N/A N/A Eagle Point Credit 88.90% 13.48% 9.72%

Risk & Volatility

Schroders has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

