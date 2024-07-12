Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 243.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Revvity were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

