Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 46,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Rexel Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.72%. Rexel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.33%.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.