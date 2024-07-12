Richard Caldwell Buys 300,000 Shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Free Report) insider Richard Caldwell bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,094.59).

Richard Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Richard Caldwell acquired 29,532 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$1,063.15 ($718.35).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Richard Caldwell bought 570,468 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,966.38 ($13,490.80).

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile. It explores for gold, copper, lithium, and manganese deposits. The company focuses on the Llahuin copper-gold project located to the north of Santiago; Colina2 copper/gold project located to the northwest of Llahuin; and Los Pumas manganese project located to east of Arica.

