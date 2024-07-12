Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires 416 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $262.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.88 and its 200 day moving average is $273.85. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
