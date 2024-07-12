Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires 416 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $262.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.88 and its 200 day moving average is $273.85. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.