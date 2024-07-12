Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,072 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 172.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 45,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $561.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

