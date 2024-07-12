Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,882,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $262.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $480.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.44.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

