Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $6.36

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.02. Riskified shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 305,644 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Riskified

Riskified Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Riskified by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.