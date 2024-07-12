Rita Forst Sells 3,250 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) Director Rita Forst sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$18,563.68.
Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance
Shares of TSE:WPRT opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.99. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.83 and a 1-year high of C$15.74.
