Rita Forst Sells 3,250 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) Director Rita Forst sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$18,563.68.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WPRT opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.99. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.83 and a 1-year high of C$15.74.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.