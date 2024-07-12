Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE RCI opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,888 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $744,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954,351 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,264 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,538,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,204,000 after buying an additional 463,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,433,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,843,000 after buying an additional 285,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

