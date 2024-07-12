Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$80.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCI.B. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.79.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
