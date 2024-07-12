Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th.

ROIV stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 159.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

