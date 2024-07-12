Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.67 and last traded at $63.89. Approximately 108,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 571,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. Root’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $75,767.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at $699,287.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Root by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 423,120 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC boosted its stake in shares of Root by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Root by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Root by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

