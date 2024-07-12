Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.09.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $555.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $545.89 and its 200-day moving average is $543.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.18 and a 1 year high of $569.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

