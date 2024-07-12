Roy Twite Acquires 8 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($22.93) per share, with a total value of £143.20 ($183.43).
IMI Price Performance
IMI stock opened at GBX 1,827 ($23.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,828.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,758.72. The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,964.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,429 ($18.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,911 ($24.48).
IMI Company Profile
