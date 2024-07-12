Roy Twite Acquires 8 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($22.93) per share, with a total value of £143.20 ($183.43).

IMI Price Performance

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,827 ($23.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,828.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,758.72. The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,964.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,429 ($18.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,911 ($24.48).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.