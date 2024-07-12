Royal Bank of Canada Increases STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$5.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s current price.

STEP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

STEP stock opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$282.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.09. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total value of C$32,864.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total transaction of C$32,864.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$44,349.57. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,814 shares of company stock worth $132,725. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.