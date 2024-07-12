Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,788,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after buying an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $365,246,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,141,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.