Royal Bank of Canada Trims Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Target Price to C$0.70

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.69.
Western Forest Products Trading Down 1.1 %
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.
