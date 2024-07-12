Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Cibc World Mkts

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cibc World Mkts to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $135.89 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $136.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 21.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 4.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

