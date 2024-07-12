Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of RBCN stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.
About Rubicon Technology
