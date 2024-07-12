RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

